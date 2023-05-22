AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information regarding reports of a dog being shot in south Amarillo early Sunday morning which led to a teen being arrested.

According to APD, at around 12:23 a.m. on Sunday morning, police were called to the 9000 block of Heritage Hills Parkway on a “dog being shot.” Witnesses, APD detailed, reported that they saw two subjects fleeing from the scene before the officers arrived. Upon arrival, Randall County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Department of Public Safety Troopers, helped to search for the suspects.

An 18-year-old teen, whose name was not released by APD, was found and then detained between Lexford Drive and Heritage Hills Parkway, while another suspect, who police identified as 17-year-old RMoney Kyanvean Cashun Thomas, reportedly entered a home on Lexford Drive without permission. APD added that Thomas allegedly fled the home when officers were called and was found by police hiding between two homes on the block. Photo of RMoney Kyanvean Cashun Thomas

A gun was not found on either suspect. However, police reported that a gun was later found on the ground between two houses in the area, which was reportedly traced back to Thomas.

The 18-year-old suspect was released, according to APD, while Thomas was charged with “Discharging a Firearm in a Municipality, Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, Criminal Trespass of Habitation, Evading Arrest and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.”