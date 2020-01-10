Teams prepare for the 35th annual Make-A-Wish Open Chili Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 100 teams from around the panhandle are getting ready for the 35th annual Make-A-Wish Open Chili Championship.
This chili cook-off benefits the North Texas Make-A-Wish Foundation, helping to grant wishes for children in our area battling life-threatening illnesses.
Friday, January, 18, around 125 teams are prepping their area to get ready to make fresh chili for bragging rights, prizes, and a good cause.
“They’ll do anything from redecorating a bedroom sometimes, build a snowman and meet their superhero so it goes to granting a wish for a child,” Pam Gonzale, Co-Chair, stated.
All of the proceeds collected will go toward the North Texas Make-A-Wish Foundation.
It will be five dollars per tasting cup and two to 3,000 tasting cups are expected to be sold.
There will also be music, a raffle, and a silent auction.
For those planning to attend Saturday, it is recommended to come between 11:30 until 4:00 pm, at the Rex Baxter Building.
