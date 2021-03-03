Teachers eligible immediately for COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services announced today, March 3, that teachers and related educational staff are eligible, effective immediately, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the City of Amarillo, the new availability includes individuals who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers).

Also immediately eligible are individuals who work for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers said COA.

“There is no way to overstate how important our teachers are to our community,” said Amarillo Public Health Department Director Casie Stoughton. “The ability to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our teachers and educators is a major step in protecting so many aspects of our community. We so much appreciate what our teachers do.”

The City of Amarillo said for the latest information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine at the Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) walk-in vaccination clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center, go to amarilloalerts.com. Teachers and staff are asked to please present their employment identification badges at the APHD walk-in clinic.



