Teacher at AC’s Child Development Lab School wins ‘Educator of the Year’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randi Warrick, who has taught 1-year-olds at the Amarillo College Child Development Lab School for almost 10 years, has been named “Educator of the Year” by the Panhandle Early Childhood Educators (PECE).

Warrick earned her associate degree in early childhood development from AC back in 2003 and she explained the importance of this award.

“I knew I’d been nominated, which was very nice, but I was speechless when they told me I’d won, Warrick said. “I am truly honored. This work is my passion, not just a skill that I learned, and I think that’s the way it ought to be, especially with 1-year-olds, I feel like you have to be totally invested in them.”

PECE peers nominated Warrick for the award and, according to the release, she was formally named “Educator of the Year” at the PECE awards dinner on June 7 at Trinity Baptist Church in Amarillo.

The supervisor of AC’s Child Development Lab School, Patricia Keith said that Warrick deserves to win this significant award.

“Randi achieves the highest quality standards in her classroom on a daily basis,” Keith said. “She is dependable, dedicated, hard-working and a noteworthy representation of what all early childhood educators should strive to be.”

“She has been an invaluable asset to the Lab School team at Amarillo College for almost 10 years and is very highly deserving of this award,” Warrick said.

The release said that the AC Lab School aims to “meet the educational needs of young children 3 months to 5 years of age and the school serves as a primary educational resource for AC’s Education Dept. and members on child-development educational pathways, primarily though observation hours offered therein.”

“PECE seeks to provide dynamic professional development, networking opportunities and local support to more than 700 childcare directors, teachers and caregivers located throughout the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle – promoting high-quality education and care for the youngest learners,” the release stated.