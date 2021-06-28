TEA releases spring 2021 STAAR Grades 3-8 and End-of-Course Assessment results

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released spring 2021 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results. According to the TEA, these include exams in mathematics and reading for grades 3–8, 4th & 7th grade writing, 5th and 8th grade science, 8th grade social studies, and high school end-of-course (EOC) exams in Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology, and U.S. History.

“As a result of the learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students not meeting grade level increased from 2019 across all subject areas and grade levels, with English I and English II being the only exceptions.” said the TEA, “As a subject area, mathematics reflects the largest decline in proficiency across all grade levels. Districts with a higher percentage of students learning virtually experienced a greater degree of declines. Districts with the highest percentage of in-person learners largely avoided any learning declines in reading.”

“Thankfully, from early on, Texas prioritized the availability of in-person instruction during this tremendously difficult year. When students come into Texas public schools, they are well-served by Texas educators—a fact that these scores confirm.” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath in response to the situation, “But it is also painfully clear that the pandemic had a very negative impact on learning. I shudder to consider the long-term impact on children in states that restricted in-person instruction.”

Morath continued, “Now, we have full assessment results in hand for nearly all Texas students. The data may be disheartening, but with it, our teachers and school leaders are building action plans to support students in the new school year. Policymakers are using it to direct resources where they are needed most. And parents can log into TexasAssessment.gov to understand how well each of their children learned this year’s material, and how to support the academic growth of their children moving forward. Armed with the best information, working closely together, and with significant new supports from the Texas Legislature, we will provide stronger academic growth for students than ever before.”

The TEA said that these results highlight the support infrastructure needed to address lost learning opportunities and emphasize the role of recently passed legislation, including House Bill 4545, in providing Texas educators the resources, tools, and funding necessary to accelerate student learning.

STAAR Results, as released by the TEA:

Students receive a STAAR performance label of Masters Grade Level, Meets Grade Level, Approaches Grade Level, or Did Not Meet Grade Level. Performance labels of Masters, Meets, or Approaches indicate satisfactory achievement on the assessment.

2021 STAAR 3-8 Mathematics Results

Subject Grade Approaches Grade Level (or Above) Meets Grade Level (or Above) Masters Grade Level Mathematics 3 61% 30% 14% 4 58% 35% 21% 5 69% 43% 24% 6 66% 34% 15% 7 54% 25% 11% 8 60% 35% 10%



2021 STAAR 3-8 Reading Results

Subject Grade Approaches Grade Level (or Above) Meets Grade Level (or Above) Masters Grade Level Reading 3 68% 38% 19% 4 63% 36% 18% 5 72% 45% 30% 6 61% 31% 14% 7 68% 44% 25% 8 72% 45% 21%

2021 STAAR Writing, Science, and Social Studies Results

Subject & Grade Approaches Grade Level (or Above) Meets Grade Level (or Above) Masters Grade Level 4th Grade Writing 53% 26% 8% 7th Grade Writing 61% 31% 9% 5th Grade Science 61% 30% 12% 8th Grade Science 67% 42% 23% 8th Grade Social Studies 56% 27% 13%

2021 EOC Results

Subject Approaches Grade Level (or Above) Meets Grade Level (or Above) Masters Grade Level Algebra I 72% 41% 23% English I 66% 50% 12% English II 70% 57% 11% Biology 81% 54% 22% U.S History 88% 69% 43%

Year-over-year comparisons with 2020 are not possible, as STAAR assessments were not administered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following information provides a comparison with 2019 results (the most recent year for which we have statewide results available):

Meets Grade Level or Above in Mathematics

STAAR/EOC Test 2019 2021 Grade 3 Mathematics 48% 30% Grade 4 Mathematics 46% 35% Grade 5 Mathematics 56% 43% Grade 6 Mathematics 45% 34% Grade 7 Mathematics 41% 25% Grade 8 Mathematics 55% 35% Algebra I EOC 62% 41% Grade 3 Mathematics (Spanish) 31% 14% Grade 4 Mathematics (Spanish 26% 13% Grade 5 Mathematics (Spanish) 28% 17% All Math Assessments 50% 35%

Meets Grade Level or Above in Reading

STAAR/EOC Test 2019 2021 Grade 3 Reading 44% 38% Grade 4 Reading 43% 36% Grade 5 Reading 51% 45% Grade 6 Reading 36% 31% Grade 7 Reading 47% 44% Grade 8 Reading 53% 45% English I EOC 49% 50% English II EOC 51% 57% Grade 3 Reading (Spanish) 39% 24% Grade 4 Reading (Spanish) 29% 24% Grade 5 Reading (Spanish) 53% 45% All Reading Assessments 47% 43%

Meets Grade Level or Above in Writing, Science, and Social Studies

STAAR/EOC Test 2019 2021 Grade 4 Writing 33% 26% Grade 7 Writing 40% 31% Grade 5 Science 48% 30% Grade 8 Science 49% 42% Biology EOC 63% 54% Grade 8 Social Studies 35% 27% U.S. History EOC 75% 69%

Districts with a higher percentage of students learning virtually experienced larger learning declines in all grades and subjects. For example, districts in which 25 percent or less of students were learning virtually for most of the year saw a 9-percentage point drop in satisfactory performance in mathematics from 2019 to 2021 as compared to districts in which 75 percent or more of students were learning virtually, which saw a drop of 32 percentage points. For more data on outcomes broken out by type of learning, see the 2021 STAAR Analysis: http://tea.texas.gov/staar/rpt/sum.

This year, 85 percent of eligible students participated in grades 3-8 STAAR assessments, as compared to 96 percent in 2019. In high school, 92 percent of eligible students participated in EOC assessments, as compared to 97 percent in 2019. Overall STAAR participation in spring 2021 was 87 percent. Of those eligible students who did not participate in the assessment, there was a slightly higher concentration of economically disadvantaged students than of participating students. The high level of participation—even among students who remained virtual most of the year—allows for comparisons with the most recent year for which we have assessment data (2019) and ensures more students will benefit from enhanced academic supports that come with having access to the robust information STAAR provides.

