CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with Canyon Independent School District on Thursday, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) adjusted the release date of STAAR test scores from what was previously Friday, June 24.

The May STAAR test scores for the third through eighth grades were initially planned to be released Friday in the family and analytic portal said the district. However, due to impacts from COVID-19, the TEA said it “is running additional analyses on the data as part of an enhanced due diligence process.”

Because of the additional review, officials noted that the results are now “tentatively scheduled” to be available next week in the family and analytic portals. The TEA is expected to provide another update on the timing of the score releases as soon as possible, and Canyon ISD noted that it will continue to communicate as new information is available.

