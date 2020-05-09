TDSHS confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 7 more positive cases and an additional death from COVID-19 in Moore County.
On Saturday, May 9, the TDSHS confirmed the 7 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Moore County, through their website.
Moore County now has 494 confirmed cases and eight deaths associated with COVID-19.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:39 p.m. on May 9, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|20
|–
|10
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|22
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|28
|–
|–
|Dallam
|13
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|46
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|73
|–
|34
|Hansford
|12
|2
|1
|Hartley
|8
|2
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|21
|–
|11
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|494
|8
|138
|Ochiltree
|29
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|19
|Potter
|1,101
|15
|125
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|355
|3
|95
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|11
|–
|–
|Sherman
|20
|–
|6
|Swisher
|11
|–
|4
|Texas
|347
|3
|161
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|13
|–
|4
|TOTAL
|2,704
|38
|623
