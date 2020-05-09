TDSHS confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death in Moore County

by: David Davis

Courtesy of Moore County Hospital District

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 7 more positive cases and an additional death from COVID-19 in Moore County.

On Saturday, May 9, the TDSHS confirmed the 7 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Moore County, through their website.

Moore County now has 494 confirmed cases and eight deaths associated with COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:39 p.m. on May 9, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver2010
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro22110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Collingsworth1
Cottle3
Curry28
Dallam1313
Deaf Smith4611
Donley258
Gray7334
Hansford1221
Hartley82
Hemphill1
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore4948138
Ochiltree291
Oldham31
Parmer19
Potter1,10115125
Quay41
Randall355395
Roberts2
Roosevelt11
Sherman206
Swisher114
Texas3473161
Union3
Wheeler134
TOTAL2,70438623
