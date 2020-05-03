TDSHS confirms 36 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 39 more positive cases and an additional death from COVID-19 in Moore County.

The State of Texas assumed management of positive COVID-19 cases in Moore County on Saturday, May 2, and on Sunday, May 3, the TDSHS confirmed the 39 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Moore County, through their website.

Moore County now has 399 confirmed cases and 6 deaths associated with COVID-19.

You can view a story on The State of Texas assuming management of positive COVID-19 cases in Moore County by clicking here.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:40 p.m. on May 3, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 14 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 15 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Cottle 2 – – Curry 18 – – Dallam 12 1 2 Deaf Smith 35 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 58 – 16 Hansford 7 – 1 Hartley 5 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 16 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 399 6 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 8 Potter 818 9 67 Quay 4 1 – Randall 279 3 64 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 9 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 201 2 64 Union 3 – – Wheeler 9 – 1 TOTAL 2,006 26 406

