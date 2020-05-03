TDSHS confirms 36 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death in Moore County

by: David Davis

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 39 more positive cases and an additional death from COVID-19 in Moore County.

The State of Texas assumed management of positive COVID-19 cases in Moore County on Saturday, May 2, and on Sunday, May 3, the TDSHS confirmed the 39 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Moore County, through their website.

Moore County now has 399 confirmed cases and 6 deaths associated with COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:40 p.m. on May 3, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver143
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro15110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam1212
Deaf Smith3511
Donley258
Gray5816
Hansford71
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson162
Lipscomb2
Moore3996138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer8
Potter818967
Quay41
Randall279364
Roberts2
Roosevelt9
Sherman196
Swisher94
Texas201264
Union3
Wheeler91
TOTAL2,00626406
