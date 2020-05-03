TDSHS confirms 36 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 39 more positive cases and an additional death from COVID-19 in Moore County.
The State of Texas assumed management of positive COVID-19 cases in Moore County on Saturday, May 2, and on Sunday, May 3, the TDSHS confirmed the 39 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Moore County, through their website.
Moore County now has 399 confirmed cases and 6 deaths associated with COVID-19.
You can view a story on The State of Texas assuming management of positive COVID-19 cases in Moore County by clicking here.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:40 p.m. on May 3, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|14
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|15
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|12
|1
|2
|Deaf Smith
|35
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|58
|–
|16
|Hansford
|7
|–
|1
|Hartley
|5
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|16
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|399
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|8
|Potter
|818
|9
|67
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|279
|3
|64
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|9
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|201
|2
|64
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|9
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|2,006
|26
|406
