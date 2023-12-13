AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Emergency Management said it is preparing state emergency response resources, at the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, ahead of forecasted winter weather, heavy rainfall, and flash flood threats into the end of the week.

According to the TDEM, the National Weather Service reports heavy snow is possible in the Panhandle region through Thursday, which can cause potentially hazardous conditions for road travel, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Parts of the state may also face a marginal risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding through Friday.

“As inclement weather works its way across Texas this week, TDEM and our state partners are taking necessary steps to prepare,” said Chief Nim Kidd with Texas Emergency Management. “Texans are urged to take safety precautions ahead of weather impacts to ensure protection of life and property. These steps include making an emergency plan, following instructions from local officials, and monitoring local weather forecasts.”

At the direction of the Governor, the TDEM said it has placed the following state emergency response resources on standby to support weather response operations if needed:

Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway equipment and crews pre-treating and treating roadways; Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Personnel working with local partners to update warming center maps

Texas National Guard: Four-wheel drive vehicles and personnel responding to support stranded motorists

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens; boat squads for flood rescues

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers in the threat area

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state's natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Boat Squads for flood rescues

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Winter weather packages

Weather safety tips can be found on TexasReady.gov, and road conditions at DriveTexas.org.

Warming centers can be found at tdem.texas.gov/warm, and flood tracking information can be found here.