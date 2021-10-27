TDEM asks Texans impacted by severe weather to report property damage

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With multiple severe storms moving through Texas in the last week, people who have experienced property damage are encouraged to report it with the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage surveys.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) said that following the strong thunderstorms, heavy rain, damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes, Texans can report damage to homes and businesses and receive resources for help. The information would also be used to help officials “gain an understanding of damages that occurred and help officials determine if the Lone Star State meets federal requirements for disaster assistance.”

“TDEM is working in collaboration with local officials to assess damage and provide response and recovery resources as requested,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “The iSTAT survey will assist officials in mobilizing resources to affected areas and connecting Texans with volunteer organizations to provide additional support.”

The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English or Spanish by visiting here, and clicking on “October Severe Weather Events.”

The Amarillo area has seen multiple storms and strong winds this week, as well as Red Flag Warnings regarding high-fire-risk weather.