TDCJ searching for wanted inmate

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) announced it has issued an arrest warrant for inmate Mark Cortez for failure to comply with his supervision. Cortez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Mark Cortez is described as a man, 5’11”, 172 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
According to the TDCJ, Cortez has previously resided in Dallas, Pampa and Plano, TX. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- AFD and Amarillo Fire Marshal’s release space heater safety tips
- Amarillo Fire Department responded to structure fire in 500 block of W. Colorado Ave.
- Tennessee governor says transgender athletes will ‘destroy women’s sports’
- About 75 calves run down Indiana highway after escaping farm
- Overnight standoff ends with one arrest in Killeen