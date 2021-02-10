TDCJ searching for wanted inmate

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) announced it has issued an arrest warrant for inmate Mark Cortez for failure to comply with his supervision. Cortez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Mark Cortez is described as a man, 5’11”, 172 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the TDCJ, Cortez has previously resided in Dallas, Pampa and Plano, TX. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.

