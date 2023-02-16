Update (3:55 p.m.)

In a statement from Skinner’s legal team, officials confirmed that Skinner died Thursday from “complications following surgery in December to remove a brain tumor.”

“Mr. Skinner always staunchly maintained his innocence of any crime,” the statement read. “…Mr. Skinner was still challenging his conviction at the time of his death, and we are deeply sorry that he passed away before those proceedings were complete.”

Original Story:

GALVESTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice have confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that Henry “Hank” Skinner has died.

According to previous reports, this comes before Skinner was scheduled to be executed in September. Skinner was in custody for more than 27 years after he was convicted of a triple murder in Pampa in December 1993.

Officials with the TDCJ said that Skinner killed three people on Dec. 31, 1993 at a Pampa home. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Twila Busby, Skinner’s girlfriend, was choked and struck multiple times in the head with a wooden ax handle. Randolph Busby and Elwin Caler, who were identified as Twila Busby’s adult sons, were stabbed with a kitchen knife.