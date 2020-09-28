TDCJ report shows COVID-19 jump at Neal Unit in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A new report from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) showed that the Neal Unit in Amarillo has seen a major jump in the number of COVID-19 cases since last week.
The TDCJ said they conducted testing of asymptomatic inmates at the Neal Unit, they now have 1,014 inmates positive for COVID-19, as well as 36 employees.
A TDCJ spokesperson said only 6 of those are showing symptoms, and the prison has been placed on lockdown.
The Clements unit which had a spike in cases after mass testing earlier this year has 14 active cases between inmates and staff.
Other Unit Cases:
- The Jordan unit near Pampa shows three total cases.
- The Dalhart unit lists zero cases in inmates and nine from staff.
- The Roach unit in Childress shows two staff members actively positive and no inmates.
- The Tulia unit shows no active cases at all.
- There have been four inmates and a corrections officer from the Clements unit that have died from COVID-19.
