TDCJ report shows COVID-19 jump at Neal Unit in Amarillo

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A new report from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) showed that the Neal Unit in Amarillo has seen a major jump in the number of COVID-19 cases since last week.

The TDCJ said they conducted testing of asymptomatic inmates at the Neal Unit, they now have 1,014 inmates positive for COVID-19, as well as 36 employees.

A TDCJ spokesperson said only 6 of those are showing symptoms, and the prison has been placed on lockdown.

The Clements unit which had a spike in cases after mass testing earlier this year has 14 active cases between inmates and staff.

Other Unit Cases:

  • The Jordan unit near Pampa shows three total cases.
  • The Dalhart unit lists zero cases in inmates and nine from staff.
  • The Roach unit in Childress shows two staff members actively positive and no inmates.
  • The Tulia unit shows no active cases at all.
  • There have been four inmates and a corrections officer from the Clements unit that have died from COVID-19.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss