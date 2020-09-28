TDCJ report shows COVID-19 jump at Neal Unit in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A new report from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) showed that the Neal Unit in Amarillo has seen a major jump in the number of COVID-19 cases since last week.

The TDCJ said they conducted testing of asymptomatic inmates at the Neal Unit, they now have 1,014 inmates positive for COVID-19, as well as 36 employees.

A TDCJ spokesperson said only 6 of those are showing symptoms, and the prison has been placed on lockdown.

The Clements unit which had a spike in cases after mass testing earlier this year has 14 active cases between inmates and staff.

Other Unit Cases:

The Jordan unit near Pampa shows three total cases.

The Dalhart unit lists zero cases in inmates and nine from staff.

The Roach unit in Childress shows two staff members actively positive and no inmates.

The Tulia unit shows no active cases at all.

There have been four inmates and a corrections officer from the Clements unit that have died from COVID-19.

