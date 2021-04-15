TDCJ Correctional Officer with the Bill Clements Unit has died due to COVID-19 infection

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports that an employee with the Bill Clements Unit in Amarillo has died due to a COVID-19 infection.

TDCJ said 56-year-old Correctional Officer, Jimmy Garcia, tested positive for the virus on March 25, after experiencing symptoms, and was hospitalized on April 4. He died on April 15 due to complications from the virus.

“Jimmy Garcia was defined by service not just as a part of the TDCJ family, but to the nation during his service as a United States Marine,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “The thoughts and prayers of the TDCJ family are with the Garcia family and friends at this tragic time. He will always be remembered by the entire TDCJ family.”

“Although Officer Garcia was very reserved with his words, is actions spoke loudly to his spirit of service,” said TDCJ Correctional Institutions Director Bobby Lumpkin. “He was an extremely loyal individual and that carried over to his career. From the battlefield, to the Unit halls, Officer Garcia’s passion was serving and helping others. He will be missed.”

The TDCJ said they have had 46 employees die in connection to COVID-19.