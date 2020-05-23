TDCJ: Clements Unit inmate’s autopsy suggests COVID-19 as a possible cause of death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is reporting the death of four more offenders likely connected to COVID-19, one of which is out of the Clements Unit in Amarillo.

According to the TDCJ, Jose Martinez was also one of the offenders listed, he died May 15 after a near month-long hospitalization. The 67-year-old was transferred to a local hospital from the Clements Unit in Amarillo on April 18, where he tested positive for COVID-19. Preliminary autopsy results suggest COVID-19 as a possible cause of death.

TDCJ said Martinez had served 23 years of a life sentence out of Hockley County.

The TDCJ said in total, there have been 2,495 offenders and 758 staff members that have tested positive, while 1082 offenders and 181 staff members have recovered. There have also been 36 offender deaths connected to COVID 19 with an additional 22 under investigation, and seven employee line of duty deaths from COVID-19.

