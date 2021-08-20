TDCJ Chief Probation Officer dies due to complications from COVID-19

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports that Chief Probation Officer Jeffery Don McClendon and his wife Toni Annette Mills McClendon died from illness in connection with COVID-19.



Jeffery Don McClendon and his wife Toni Annette Mills McClendon via Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The TDCJ said McClendon was the Chief Probation Officer for Gray and Wheeler Counties, and was said to be well respected in the field of community supervision by those who knew and worked with him.

Jeffery McClendon and Toni McClendon were married for 33 years, and are survived by their sons.