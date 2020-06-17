TDCJ: Active cases reported in area prisons

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has updated numbers on their active COVID-19 cases.
According to TDCJ, there are two employees who have tested positive at the Neal Unit.
The Clements unit has 321 positive inmates and 23 active employees.
The Jordan unit near Pampa has seven active inmates and five active employees.
