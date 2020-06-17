TDCJ: Active cases reported in area prisons

Hello friends and good Thursday morning. A summertime front is about to move into the Panhandles in the afternoon and will bring much weaker winds from the north. The day ahead of us will be cooler for some folks behind the front, as we heat up to the upper 80s and low 90s. Those south of the front will top out in the mid 90s instead. Today's round of thunderstorms looks to hold off until this evening, and mainly for the eastern Texas Panhandle where the bulk of the energy ends up. Storms that do pop up will be capable of small hail and gusty winds, in addition to lightning.

A few storms continue into tomorrow morning before heading out but more precipitation is headed our way Friday afternoon with a bit better chance at hail and downburst winds. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The weekend is looking to be dry and hot, with highs on Father's Day near 100 but then rain chances come up next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin