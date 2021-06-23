TCL Player of the Week: Sod Squad’s Sam Tormos

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sod Squad outfielder and University of Houston alumni Sam Tormos has plenty to celebrate as he was named Texas Collegiate League (TCL) Player of the Week for the week of June 14, the league announced.

Tormos earned his title through a “dominant” performance at the plate and according to a Sod Squad news release, Tormos hit .563 with two doubles, one triple, five RBIs, and added three stolen bases.

The release explained that Tormos has a .462 batting average, currently leads the league in triples and is tied for the third-most hits and RBIs in the league.

Recently against the Acadiana Cane Cutters, Tormos “recorded his best career showing” going 3-3 with two runs, four RBIs and three drawn walks, finishing at a season-high of a 1.200% on the night.

The Sod Squad has a record of 7-10 on the season and is currently hosting the Victoria General at HODGETOWN through Saturday, June 26.