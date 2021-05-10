Tascosa’s Xander Bailey signs with Southwestern University

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tascosa’s Xander Bailey signed his letter of intent to run Cross-Country at Southwestern University in Georgetown on Monday at Rebel Park.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast
Weather App Team 300x250

Don't Miss