AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tascosa’s Xander Bailey signed his letter of intent to run Cross-Country at Southwestern University in Georgetown on Monday at Rebel Park.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- That’s no Boeing 727, that’s a Louisiana man’s man cave
- Tascosa’s Xander Bailey signs with Southwestern University
- Canyon ISD working to recruit more employees
- Here’s why you might find a dryer sheet stuck in your mailbox
- ‘Getting Better Slowly’: RGV native recovering from rare autoimmune disorder that was paralyzing her