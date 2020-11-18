Tascosa-Monterey football game cancelled due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa-Monterey football that was scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 20, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues on the Monterey football team according to Brad Thiessen Athletic Director

The game will be posted as THS 1 – Monterey 0.

