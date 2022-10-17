AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District announced that a Tascosa High School teacher recently received a state award.

According to a news release from the district, Ryan Lovell, the speech and debate teacher at Tascosa High School, recently received the Texas Speech Communication Association’s Teacher of the Year award.

Officials said the award is presented to educators throughout the state who have:

Made overall contributions to educating students in speech, debate or theatre;

Have served in both curricular and co-curricular activities;

Have organized and continued an activity program;

Made significant and ongoing contributions to the field;

Have contributed to the profession both in and out of the state.

Officials from the district said Lovell spends time serving speech eduction efforts across the state, serving on several committees, mentoring new speech teachers and leading trainings.

Other Amarillo ISD teachers who have won this award include: