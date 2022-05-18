AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Education Agency announced that it finalized the selection of 24 additional teachers to the Teacher Vacancy Task Force, including a teacher from Tascosa High School; Kisaundra Harris, who teaches Anatomy and Physiology and Forensic Science.

This comes after the TEA announced it would select the new task force teachers after a recommendation for expansion was made by the group during its March 10 meeting.

The 24 new educators expanded the teacher-led task force to 52 members, according to the TEA, with 26 teachers and 26 school system administrators making up the group aimed at identifying solutions to address ongoing school staffing challenges.

New members were decided for the task force through “an intensive, nearly two-months long” selection process, said the TEA, during which the agency received over 1,500 nominations for potential additions. The group is meant to “look like Texas” and offer expertise, unique perspectives, and classroom experience.

“Teachers are the single most important school-based factor affecting student outcomes. And the Teacher Vacancy Task Force will further ensure our ability to provide the best guidance, support, and resources to help schools find and retain the teachers they need for all their students,” said TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, “Having these two-dozen additional perspectives from a diverse and talented pool of Texas classroom teachers is going to immensely benefit the important considerations before the Task Force.”

The list of new members, according to the TEA:

Kisaundra Harris, Tascosa High School, Amarillo ISD

Linda Galvan Los Fresnos United, Los Fresnos CISD

Cynthia Hopkins Kaffie Middle School, Corpus Christi ISD

Kimberly Davis Goliad Middle School, Goliad ISD

Vania Amado Lula Belle Goodman Elementary, Fort Bend ISD

Changela Burns Summer Creek High School, Humble ISD

Sadie Atha East Chambers High School, East Chambers ISD

Cody Knott Caldwell High School, Caldwell ISD

Brian Kruk Pineywoods Community Academy | Lufkin, Texas

Joshua Sciara DeKalb Middle School, DeKalb ISD

Alexandra Fain Booker T. Washington Elementary, Wichita Falls ISD

Josue Tamarez Torres* Cesar Chavez Learning Center, Dallas ISD

Eric Hale David G. Burnet Elementary, Dallas ISD

Tiffany Kilcoyne Hurst Junior High School, Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Pam Fischer Provident Heights Elementary, Waco ISD

Valerie Haywood Bastrop Middle School, Bastrop ISD

Jennifer Kuehne Patsy Sommer Elementary, Round Rock ISD

Faye Urich Haskell Elementary School, Haskell CISD

Tiffany Klaerner Mason Elementary School, Mason ISD

Natasha Garcia Akin Elementary, Hale Center ISD

Raymond Falcn Matthews Academy, Lubbock ISD

Suzanne Kirkland Forsan JR/SR High School, Forsan ISD

Sergio Estrada Riverside High School, Ysleta ISD

Janie Coheen Elolf Elementary School, Judson ISD

The completed task force, said TEA, will have its first meeting as a complete group on June 2. More information on the task force can be found here.