AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The National Speech & Debate Association announced that a Tascosa High School teacher recently won the highest honor that it can grant coaches; the Diamond Award.

Ryan Lovell of Tascosa High School was announced as the winner of the Diamond Coach Award, said the NSDA, which recognizes a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education.

“Our Diamond Award winners provide access to the life changing benefits of speech and debate for thousands of students,” said National Speech & Debate Executive Director J. Scott Wunn. “We are proud to recognize these educators for their service, and thank them for their hard work.”

The NSDA described that it began recognizing student and coach achievements in speech and debate in 1925. Coaches earn points in the national honorary through team participation, student achievement, public service, and leadership work. To earn a Diamond Award, a coach must have been a member of the NSDA for at least five years.

The NSDA noted that Lovell’s Diamond Award is his second; coaches earn their first Diamond after collecting 15,000 points, their second Diamond for 30,000 points, their third for 60,000 points, and continuing.

Lovell and other Diamond Award winners will be recognized at the National Speech & Debate Tournament in Iowa in June 2024, said the NSDA. More than 10,000 students, coaches, and parents from around the US attend the tournament each year, said the organization, which noted it is the world’s largest academic competition.

More information about the Diamond Award can be found on the NSDA website.