Tascosa High School senior walk scheduled for today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa High School senior walk is set to take place today, May 25, at around 11:10 a.m., according to Tascosa High School.
The bus will leave Tascosa at 11:00 a.m. and go straight to Bivins Elementary which will take a few minutes, the school said.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12
- ‘Just Use It’: Vatican sued over street art stamp
- Camera captures wild wolf pup’s first howl
- 11-year-old boy dies after being hit by a trailer in New Mexico
- Priest dies same day he was formally charged in decades-old cold case murder of teen