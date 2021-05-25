Tascosa High School senior walk scheduled for today

via Tascosa High School Facebook page

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa High School senior walk is set to take place today, May 25, at around 11:10 a.m., according to Tascosa High School.

The bus will leave Tascosa at 11:00 a.m. and go straight to Bivins Elementary which will take a few minutes, the school said.

