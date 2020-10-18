Tascosa High School Choir performs at Sam Houston Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa High School choir got to show off their voices at an outdoor concert today over at Sam Houston park this afternoon.
It was a way for the group to get in front of a crowd and perform what they’ve been working on so far.
Tascosa High School Choir Director Tiffany Russell said they’ve been wearing masks and face shields while in class and practicing.
They used those same safety precautions Saturday.
The concert was free for all who attended.
