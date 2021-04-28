Tascosa High School celebrates seniors enlisting in the military

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Tascosa High School is set to celebrate the seniors who plan to enlist in the military following high school graduation.
Said the School, “just as student athletes and and academic standouts often do to publicly recognize their commitment to a particular university, these students will participate in a military signing to acknowledge their commitment to their selected branch of the armed forces. “
