AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tascosa High School graduate and current Purdue standout King Doerue held the first-ever Sweatbox Clinic at Sam Houston Middle School Saturday.

Students ages eight to 16 came out to run, train, and better their skills at the Sweatbox Clinic.

“I just want kids to have to opportunity I didn’t once have to showcase their skills and just improve their performance and help them in life and in their specific sport,” said Doerue.

The clinic was $40 per applicant.

Doerue said the skills students learn at the clinic don’t just apply to the football field.

“Like reaction and reactivity is needed in life, being able to react quickly to things and we are trying to teach that out here as well and just trying to get the kids as better as we can,” said Doerue.

Some of the drills the kids learned were footwork drills, speed drills such as speed resistant drills, and reaction drills.

Tim Johnson used to coach King and he brought his grandson to the clinic and said it means a lot for King to come back and teach kids these valuable lessons.

“I tell my niece, my nephew, and everyone around if you work hard, one day you can be that. So, it is good for him to come back and show these kids that if you work hard that you can make it to Purdue or anywhere. It’s good. It’s really good,” said Johnson.

Doerue said the clinic means more to him now than ever after his brother Chris was killed in Amarillo just one week ago. He added his brother was his motivation.

“He made me feel so good in so many ways. He did so much for me, he was supposed to be out here right now and he was going to be right here beside me and he was always there for me and did so much for me. This right here is a tribute to him and I know he is looking down on me and is proud right now,” added Doerue.