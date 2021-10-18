Tascosa Boys Basketball using adversity and uncertainty to get back on track in 2021-2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a season marked with uncertainty and inconsistency, the Tascosa Rebels Boys Basketball team looks to get back to its winning tradition in the 2021-2022 school year.

“It’s very optimistic, coming off our season last season, we didn’t have a very good year, a lot of that I would attribute to the COVID stuff,” said Head Coach and Tascosa alum Steve Jackson. “Every now and then you have those ebbs and flows and those ups and downs, it was just a particular down and I think these guys are very excited and very willing to get back in there and get us going in the right direction.”

The Rebels finished the 2020 season with a 7-19 record, going 4-6 in league play, finishing 4th in boys’ District 3-5A standings. As frustrating as that was, it helped the team in other ways.

“Last year’s team, we had a really good group, there were just things we just couldn’t figure out,” Jackson said. “If you go back and look at our wins and our losses, a lot of our losses were really close, or they were games that we were winning and lost it at the end. And so, we just couldn’t figure out how to finish games.”

In his 11th season coaching the Rebels, Jackson said last year’s squad being “sandwiched between some really good teams”, mixed with a lack of experience and missed time on the hardwood due to the pandemic, held the team back in terms of growing and maturing.

But don’t get it twisted, that’s no excuse, he said. The team is learning how to overcome adversity, growing from it, and viewing it as another opportunity to gel together as a team.

He emphasizes each player’s responsibility to one another, because, in short, it’s not about you, it’s about the man next to you.

“Somebody always depends on you, whether you want it or not, you’ve got responsibility on your shoulders,” Jackson said. “Being that somebody depends on you, you’ve got to come through for them.”

Jackson graduated from Tascosa in 2001 and led the Rebels to one of the best seasons in school history in 2016. The team set a school record by winning their first 31 games of the season, winning the District 2-6A Championship, and ultimately reaching the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 1994.

“My goal when I got to Tascosa was coach the way I would want to be coached. I was fortunate enough to play for some very good coaches, to work under some very good coaches,” he said. “When I got back to Tascosa, it was kind of a dream job situation.”

There’s one message he wants to leave with his players.

“You can do more. You’re never going to look back and say, ‘man, I worked too hard.’ You’re going to always say, ‘man, I could’ve done more.’ If you want to work on your craft, you can work on it.”

The Rebels begin their season Saturday, November 6, at Dumas.