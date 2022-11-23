AMARILLO, TEXAS(KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa Belles are set to perform at the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Debbie Plunk, Co-Founder and director said that performing at the parade has been a goal since they began 13 years ago.

“During the competition, you earn a certain score and that certain score with a certain amount of dances will allow you to be invited,” said Plunk. “So we were able to achieve that by making that score from their dances and therefore we received the invitation.”

Twenty-one Belles, along with directors Plunk and Brooke Adams arrived in New York on Saturday and have spent time practicing, sightseeing, shopping and on Broadway.

Being able to represent Amarillo and Tascosa High School means a lot to this team.

“They even shed some tears because they didn’t understand the magnitude of what it encompassed until they were with the whole group going through practices and rehearsals,” shared Plunk. “They’re realizing what a great opportunity they’re actually a part of. So it’s just for the whole city and we love representing our school.”

The Belles have performed at Disney and the Sugar Bowl, but performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that they are excited to be a part of.

“They’re really ecstatic, excited,” said Adams. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip and they’re working really hard. Our girls look great, they’re near the front so we might even see them back home on TV in Amarillo, Texas.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcasted on NBC and viewers can watch on KAMR Local 4. The parade begins at 8 a.m. CST.