Tascosa baseball coach reacts to Tucker Davidson starting Game 5 of World Series

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From the High Plains to the World Series, former Tascosa Rebel Tucker Davidson took to the mound in Atlanta for Game 5 on Sunday. Now, his former coach is reacting to his accomplishment.

After years of working through the minors, Davidson, a former quarterback and pitcher at Tascosa High School, was added to the roster again last week. On Sunday morning, he got a call, saying he would start that night.

The rookie got the nod for Game 5 against the Houston Astros. It was his first big league appearance since June after suffering an injury.

His former coach, Jason Patrick, the head baseball coach at Tascosa, was there at the game.

“All the kids that play for us are special and mean a lot to us. He just happened to be on the biggest stage of our profession in the World Series and it was extra special to see him pitch,” said Patrick.

Patrick said Davidson called him Sunday morning after he got the news he would be starting, and they were both emotional.

“He just said, ‘Patty, I made it,’ and ‘I said, ‘You’re dang right, you made it, and this is all you, and you deserve it. You deserve to be in the spotlight and go win the dang thing for the whole, for this team,'” said Patrick.

In Sunday’s performance, Davidson pitched two innings, gave up two earned runs, and had one strikeout before leaving in the third with the Braves up 4-2.

Ultimately, the Astros rallied to win by a score of 9-5, fending off elimination.

Recounting their exchange after the game, he said, “He was excited. I asked him if he was nervous, and he said he was the least nervous he’d ever been. And I said, ‘Well, that’s good because I was plenty nervous for you.'”

Patrick said he is grateful not only to watch Davidson play but that he is willing to bring his experience back and talk to other kids at Tascosa about what they can accomplish.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game, Patrick said, “He’s got the best seat in the house to watch the World Series tonight. Hopefully, the Braves win it and I know there’s probably a lot of Houston fans here in Texas. But there’s a lot of Braves fans here at Tascosa.”

Game 6 of the World Series is Tuesday night at 7:09 p.m. in Houston. The Astros would have to win to force a Game 7 on Wednesday.