AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) announced on Friday that 13 Texas school district boards of trustees were nominated for the 2022 TASA School Board Awards, which included the Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees.

TASA detailed that Texas school superintendents who are TASA members can nominate their board of trustees for the award. Committees of TASA members review the nominations and select up to two school boards for consideration for the state-level awards, TASA added.

According to TASA, a virtual meeting is set for July to select up to five of the nominated boards to be recognized as “Honor Boards.” Those nominated will then be interviewed in San Antonio at the TASA Convention on Sept. 23, with the winner of the 2022 Outstanding School Board announced on Sept. 24.

The regional nominees for 2022 Outstanding School Board of the Year are the following: