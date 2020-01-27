Tap Truck brings new beer experience to the high plains

It’s not uncommon to see beer served out of kegs at different parties or events. But now there’s a bartending service that’s offered here on the high plains with a unique twist.

One that can really take you places.

“We serve our beer out of the side of a 1969 GMC Suburban,” said Mark McMorrough, Tap Truck Owner.

But before you think it’s as easy pulling up and filling up a glass of beer, think again.

“If you want to sell beer, you have to have licensing and we discovered that Amarillo has a food truck ordinance and we’re going to fall under that, so we had to prepare for some additional expense and regulations to deal with but right now we can serve any party as long as you provide the beer,” said McMorrough.

McMorrough and his wife stumbled upon the Tap Truck idea as they were weighing their retirement options.

“We saw a lot of people serving out of trailers. We started doing some research and found Tap Truck in California. They actually have locations in Dallas, Houston, the east coast, the west coast, Las Vegas,” said McMorrough.

McMorrough hasn’t put the brakes on having just one tap truck.

“Our next vehicle that we’re planning is a step-side pick up truck and putting a box in the back to hold the service,” said McMorrough.