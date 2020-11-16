Tangled Lights Christmas Show ready to go for 2020-2021 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local and unique Christmas light show is geared up and ready to bring people some holiday spirit.

“You can have lights blinking or nice music but when it goes together that’s really where the magic happens. You can see the music,” said Andrew Wilhelm, Tangled Lights Christmas Show Producer.

For Wilhelm, it is a passion that started way back when he was just four years old.

“My family and I went to see a light show in Nazareth and I was like, I want to do that. We went home and I went into the living room and got under the Christmas tree and started plugging it and unplugging it to the music. I just had a little speaker pretending that our Christmas tree was a light show and that grew every year from then,” said Wilhelm.

In 2014, it got so big that Wilhelm’s mom had to kick the show to the front yard.

“We had 5,700 lights in our living room. Then the next year, mom threw us out of the house because she was like, there’s too many lights in the house,” said Wilhelm.

Now the show uses a little over 22,000 lights controlled by 96 power outlets.

“We really put on a production,” said Wilhelm.

When you arrive, you pull into a ditch right across the street and tune your radio dial to the radio station where the lights will flow with the music.

While it is entertaining, Wilhelm said one of his favorite aspects of it, is putting it together with his family.

“I love that it’s a family thing. My entire family participates in it and I couldn’t be happier. It gives us a good thing to work together on and we work really well together,” said Wilhelm.

The show is free but donations are welcome to help maintain the show, a portion of the donations goes to WT’s Catholic Student Food Pantry.

The show’s opening night is next Thursday, Nov. 26.

Showtimes and details can be found on the TangledLights’ Facebook page.