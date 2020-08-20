TAMUS Regents approve $6.5 Million construction project for WT Nursing Department

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents gave final approval today for a $6.5 million construction project in downtown Amarillo.

The third phase of renovating the second floor of the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center will complete the move of WT’s baccalaureate program in nursing from the Canyon campus.

WT said the move will place 250 undergraduate students and about 20 nursing faculty and staff in Amarillo, offering greater opportunities for collaboration between the nursing program and other WT programs including communication disorders, the Panhandle Area Education Center, and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

“This facility coming to fruition is one more big step in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences’ never-ending pursuit of excellence in education and in providing primary and preventative health services to citizens in our region,” said Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The project, which is already in the design phase, will remodel about 25,000 square feet in the Harrington Hall into faculty and administrative offices, preceptorial and simulation debriefing rooms, nursing skills laboratories, high-fidelity simulation laboratories and an assessment center, Nelson said.

Nursing faculty and administration are currently housed in Old Main on the Canyon campus, with classroom and laboratory facilities in the Bivins Nursing Learning Center.

Construction is set to begin in November and be substantially finished by September 2021. The total project budget is $7 million.

