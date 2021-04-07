TAMUS Chancellor John Sharp to give Rep. Ronny Jackson tour of WT’s VERO facility

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement, the Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp will host an April 7 tour of the Charles W. “Doc” Graham ’53 DVM, The Texas A&M University System Center at West Texas A&M University.

The “Doc” Graham Center includes the Texas A&M Veterinary Education, Research, & Outreach (VERO) Building and the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL).

In addition to Jackson and Sharp, the University said that dignitaries on the tour will include Dr. Walter Wendler, WT president; Dr. John August, dean of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences; Dr. Susan Eades, CVMBS associate dean for administration, Canyon campus; Dr. Bruce Akey, TVMDL director; Dr. Patrick Stover, vice chancellor and dean of Texas A&M University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; and Ross Wilson, president/CEO of Texas Cattle Feeders Association.

The University also said the inaugural cohort of first-year veterinary students will begin their Doctor of Veterinary Medicine education through CVMBS’s 2 2 program in Fall 2021. Those students will spend their first two years in Canyon on WT’s campus, where they will receive the same basic DVM education provided in College Station but with convenient exposure to livestock and rural veterinary medicine. Every year after, there will be two cohorts at one time cycling through the Canyon location before their third year at the CVM in College Station, with the option of returning to Canyon for a portion of their fourth-year clinical rotations.

Bolstering agricultural education and recognizing its importance to this region, noted the University, are key components of the long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.