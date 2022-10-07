HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting a Women in AG Conference on Oct. 18 at the Hereford Civic Center at 1001 W. 15th St.

AgriLife Extension family and community health agent for Deaf Smith County, Amalia Mata, said the program is open to and designed to help agricultural women throughout the region learn, bond, and encourage each other.

The program will begin with registration at 9 a.m., followed by the opening session at 9:30 a.m. Preregistration is $25 and the fee at the door is $30. Those wanting to attend can RSVP by calling Amy Wagner, AgriLife Extension family and community health county agent at the AgriLife Extension office in Oldham County at 806-639-2180.

Texas A&M said the program is coordinated by the agency’s offices in Castro, Deaf Smith, Oldham, and Parmer counties.