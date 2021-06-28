Taco Bell Foundation to award Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo with $10,000

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo will be awarded a $10,000 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation on Tuesday, June 29, at 8:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo.

The release explained that the grant is awarded to “support youth in the Amarillo community” and will “go toward academic enrichment programs, STEM, community service, and workforce readiness programs that educate and inspire the next generation of leaders.”

The CEO of Maverick Club, Donna Soria, explained the importance of the award for community youth.

“We are honored to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation in championing the educational dreams of our young people. The vision we share with the Taco Bell Foundation is one in which every young person has access to quality education and the resources they need to create good.”

According to the release, the Maverick Club is just one of more than 400 youth-serving organizations that will be awarded a piece of the $10 million in grant money that is being given by the Taco Bell Foundation this year.

Interim Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation, Jennifer Bradbury said that the grant’s aim to encourage the educational ambitions of young people.



“We are proud to support like-minded organizations through our Local Grants Program,” said Bradbury. “Together with these organizations, we work to break down barriers so students nationwide can continue creating and innovating. This $10 million is going back to those in our local communities who are most hungry to learn.”

The release stated that Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. inspires the next generations with programming like the “Live Más Scholarship” and the “Local Grants Programs,” and since 1992, the foundation has reached more than 4 million young people across the country. More than $110 million has been awarded to focus on “education and career readiness.”

The “Live Más Scholarship” was created in 2015 and aimed to “empower the nation’s youth innovators and creators”, with $7 million in scholarship money being awarded to 420 students, according to the release.

For more information on the Taco bell Foundation visit TacoBellFoundation.org