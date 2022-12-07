AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are asking Texas alcohol retailers to take steps to prevent “risky alcohol sales” going into a month of holiday celebrations.

According to a news release from the TABC, officials said agents from the commission are planning inspections across the state to make sure retailers are not selling alcohol to minors or those who are intoxicated.

“The holiday season is a time for celebration, but it’s important that Texas alcohol retailers and consumers understand the risks of improper alcohol sales or service,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said in the release. “Now is the best time, before the holiday season kicks into high gear, for business owners and managers to educate their staff on ways to prevent illegal alcohol sales.”

Officials said that TABC’s website includes various materials and videos to help retailers “recognize the warning signs of underage or intoxicated customers.” It also includes resources for parents to learn more about the dangers of underage drinking.

Officials said that businesses that are found in violation of state alcohol laws could face a fine or a suspension of their license, according to the release. Those accused of illegally selling alcohol to minors or individuals who are intoxicated could face misdemeanor charges, resulting in a fine or jail time.