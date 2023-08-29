TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Tulia Volunteer Fire Department, a Monday afternoon fire in the area served as a reminder that local heroes are sometimes needed to save one another.

The department said that just after 4 p.m. on Monday, the TVFD was dispatched to a reported single-vehicle fire on the side of an area road. When crews arrived at the scene, they realized that the fire’s source was a Tulia Police Department patrol car engulfed in flames.

“Fortunately, the officer who was operating the vehicle managed to evacuate safely, escaping any potential injuries,” said the department in a social media post about the incident, and said that it served as a reminder that even police officers are occasionally in need of help.

“All jokes aside, we love our officers and are glad no one was injured,” said the TVFD.

There was no further information about the fire immediately released, including any potential cause. The police department noted that the fire was still under investigation on Tuesday.