TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tulia Police Department recently announced that its Chief of Police Brandon Franco has resigned for “personal reasons.”

The department added that Franco “was in good standing with the city of Tulia and the Tulia Police Department throughout his tenure as chief.”

Franco, according to the department, served 17 months as chief and brought “positive change to the department and focused on rebuilding the relationships between the department and the community…”

In addition, the department thanked Franco for his care along with his continued efforts to keep the community safe.