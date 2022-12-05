This story has been updated to reflect the correct date of the incident the Tulia Police Department is referring to. The original story is on file with the news director.

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tulia Police Department is asking the public for information on a shooting that happened on Thursday night.

According to the department, at around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 500 block of N Briscoe regarding a person who had been shot.

The department detailed that the injured individual was in stable condition and had been released from the hospital.

Police noted that they do not believe this was a “random event” and that the parties involved do not know each other.

The Tulia Police Department is asking the public to contact 806-995-3555 if they have any information or video footage of suspected vehicles in the area at the time of the shooting.