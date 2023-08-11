AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Tulia man pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court on Friday to a “transportation of child pornography” charge, one of two child pornography-related charges he was indicted on in May.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Cade Charles Lange was indicted in Amarillo Federal Court in May on charges of “possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor” and “transportation of child pornography,” after a series of incidents in 2022.

According to plea documents filed in August, Lange admitted that “from in or about February 2022, to in or around June 2022,” he knowingly transported “at least one file” of child pornography through his electronic devices and online cloud storage account.

Documents detailed that Lange’s charge came after an investigation started by reports of child pornography being uploaded to an online storage account. During the investigation, law enforcement officers searched Lange’s home in July 2022 and reported finding “several images and videos of child pornography” in a cloud storage app on a laptop. Further, officials reported finding child pornography on his cellphone.

Court documents described that the minimum and maximum penalties Lange could face with the plea include:

A prison sentence of between five and 20 years;

A fine of up to $250,000;

A term of supervised release of at least five years; and

Forfeiture of property.