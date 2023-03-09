TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com on Thursday, Tulia Independent School District Superintendant Ricardo Garcia said an employee with the school district has been put on paid leave citing an investigation into a report of “unprofessional and improper conduct in relation to Tulia High School Students.”

According to the superintendent, the district said it received a report on March 3 of an employee at the school possibly engaging in “unprofessional and improper conduct in relation to Tulia High School Students.”

“The District takes all reports of employee misconduct involving students or minors seriously,” Garcia said in the statement. “Immediately upon learning of these allegations, the District initiated an investigation into the reported conduct and informed law enforcement authorities of the allegations. In accordance with District protocols, the employee was placed on paid leave while the allegations are being investigated.”

The district said it will not provide further comment on the investigation.