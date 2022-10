SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Swisher County Sheriff’s Office said the Commissioners Court has accepted the resignation of Sheriff Jimmy McCaslin effective Sept. 30.

“Swisher County is grateful to Sheriff McCaslin for his long-term service to our community and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” said officials.

The sheriff’s office said the Commissioners Court has appointed Kyle Schmalzried as Sheriff of Swisher County effective Oct. 1, to fill the unexpired term of McCaslin.