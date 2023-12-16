SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a robbery that took place in Happy Texas.

According to the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1 a.m. on Saturday deputies of Swisher County located two people that were parked at the Farmers Elevator.

Officials said the business has been burglarized repeatedly in the past specifically listing copper wire as the item stolen. Deputies said this caused them to release a drone to help retrieve the subjects and their exact location.

SCSO detailed that a female subject was immediately located and detained at the parked vehicle as the other subject climbed to the top of the Harman/Toles elevator in an attempt to hide from deputies.

Officials continued and said after searching the area, “numerous items and tools were found that are consistent with concealing one’s self and the theft of copper wire.” SCSO said the male subject was later found on top of the elevator.

Swisher County Deputies detailed that both subjects were transported and booked into Swisher County Jail without further incident.

Swisher County also reminds everyone that during this holiday season, “to remain vigilant as thefts are on the rise,” and also asks residents to please call SCSO if they see anything suspicious.