AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an unsealed indictment from Amarillo Federal Court, released Thursday, 10 individuals were recently indicted after a recent drug bust in Tulia.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, eight of the 10 individuals listed in the indictment were arrested Tuesday in Tulia. The two other individuals listed in the indictment were already in state custody and federally charged.

Officers seized around 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, around 2.6 pounds of marijuana, around 93 Xanax pills as well as a number of firearms and rounds of ammunition. A number of entities conducted the investigation including the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office, the Amarillo Police Department, the Tulia Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety as well as the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

The individuals listed in the indictment, along with the charges they are indicted for, include:

Manuel Socorro Urenda, aka Bossman: one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;”

Jamie Catina Haddock, aka Jamie Hurt: one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” related to an incident on or around May 7, 2021.

Gilbert Lee Basaldua: one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” related to an incident on or around May 7, 2021.

Santiago James Carrasco: one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” related to an incident on or around April 14, 2021.

Rojelio Reyes Jr., aka Roy Reyes: one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” related to an incident on or around August 9, 2021

Gabriel Trevino: one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” related to an incident on or around July 22, 2021.

Raul Mancha Montoya: one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” related to an incident on or around July 26, 2021.

Lydia Delgado Hawthorne: one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” related to an incident on or around July 26, 2021.

Jim Bob Been: one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” related to an incident on or around Dec. 16, 2021.

Cayetano Vela Medrano: one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” related to an incident on or around Feb. 2, 2022.

“FBI Dallas’ criminal investigative focus is to target any criminal enterprise that drives violence and threatens to destroy neighborhoods, from rural towns to sprawling cities,“ FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno said in the release. “Through our extensive partnerships and task forces we’re sending a direct message to offenders that committing continual criminal incidents will not be tolerated, and that we will deploy our collective strength to ensure the safety and security of our communities.”

According to the release, Haddock and Urenda face up to life in federal prison. The others in the indictment face up to 20 years in federal prison.