TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday.

According to a TPD Facebook post, the department received a call that a person had been shot.

Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted to revive the person identified as Tommie Montray Thornton, of Tulia, shortly after EMS personnel arrived on the scene and also attempted life-saving measures.

TPD said efforts to revive Thornton were not successful.

Tulia Police said they have identified the suspected shooter and are working with the Texas Rangers.

Officials add that this case is still under investigation.