Swisher County Sheriff’s Office thanks citizens after high-speed chase, 2 arrests

KRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Citizens, or “family citizens” in Kress were thanked by the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office on social media Monday, in the wake of a Friday incident that led to a high-speed chase and two arrests.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 24 deputies received a call about “suspicious” activity, leading to what was described as burglary of a home and a high-speed chase. Two people were reported to be arrested during the incident for the burglary, though the announcement did not go into detail regarding the suspects’ identities.

The Sheriff’s Office also thanked “neighbors and fellow brothers and sisters of Tulia Police Department Dispatch, Hale County Sheriff’s Office, Plainview Police Department, and Hale Center Police Department for your help. They took over and apprehended a female suspect which led us to know the identity of others involved in this crime. We thank you.”