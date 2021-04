SWISHER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Swisher County Sheriffs Office, Sgt. Brown’s patrol vehicle was hit while on a traffic stop on I-27, Tuesday, April 6. Sgt. Brown was not seriously injured.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Sgt. Brown was transported to Plainview, the office said.

The Sheriffs Office ask that vehicles move over when they see red and blue lights and pull over to the right side of the interstate when stopped.