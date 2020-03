AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fiesta Foods in Amarillo has started taking precautions for themselves and their customers due to COVID-19.

Fiesta Foods Owner, Ken Copheranham, said "we're sanitizing the check stands regularly, we're sanitizing the shopping baskets handles regularly as much as we can. We are being very conscious of wearing gloves. We're not to the point of wearing masks yet, but it's just a regular sanitation cycle that we're trying to stay on top of. "